Kylie Jenner showcases her brown pup in casual look

Kylie Jenner, business mogul and reality star, took to Instagram on Saturday, sharing a series of stylish snapshots with her nearly 400 million followers.

The 27-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder flaunted her toned abs in an asymmetric trench coat, matching scarf, and indigo blue jeans.

In one of the photos, she cradled her brown pup, dressed in a ribbed black cardigan, while snapping a mirror selfie.

In regards to this, she captioned the post as, “How cute is Mr. Moo Pants’ new sweater?”

In the pictures, Jenner’s dark, tousled hair cascaded over her shoulders in a sleek center part, complementing her minimalistic yet polished makeup look.

Moreover, she completed her ensemble with a long, nude pink manicure and square-toe black leather shoes.

Additionally, the social media post arrived shortly after the season six premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu, which featured an emotional reunion between Jenner’s sister, Khloé Kardashian, and ex-husband Lamar Odom.

Recently, Jenner celebrated her children’s birthdays, daughter Stormi turned seven on February 1, while son Aire marked his second birthday just a day later.

She shares both children with rapper and ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott.

Furthermore, Kylie Jenner has been in a relationship with Dune star, Timothée Chalamet for over a year.

However, she has kept their romance largely private, a stark contrast to her previously highly publicized relationship with Scott, as per Daily Mail.