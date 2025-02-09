 
Hailey Bieber sparks controversy with 'rejection' message

Hailey Bieber's fans raise concern over major 'rejection' message amid ongoing marital tension rumors with Justin Bieber

Web Desk
February 09, 2025

Hailey Bieber has sparked further speculation about the state of her marriage to Justin Bieber after sharing a cryptic message about "rejection" on Instagram.

On Saturday, the 28-year-old model posted a series of images.

Among the pictures, she included a text post that read, “I am imperfect. I have been rejected. I still have purpose.”

Her social media activity came amid ongoing rumors of marital tension with Justin Bieber.

Just a day before, Hailey was spotted attending a solo outing during New York Fashion Week, while Justin was seen at a controversial bathhouse in the city, as per Daily Mail.

Moreover, the post also featured snapshots of Hailey's latest Rhode Skincare release and her chic fashion choices, including an ensemble from a recent dinner outing with Justin, Kendall Jenner, and J Balvin.

In recent weeks, concerns over Justin’s well-being and the couple’s relationship have intensified, with sources claiming the singer has been struggling with public appearances and social anxiety.

As per the outlet, Hailey’s friends have grown increasingly worried about his behavior, with some reportedly advising her to leave the marriage.

Despite the ongoing speculation, the couple, who married in 2018, has made public appearances together, seemingly presenting a united front.

However, publication claimed that their relationship remains under strain.

As neither Hailey nor Justin have directly addressed the rumors, fans continue to speculate about the future of their six-year marriage.

