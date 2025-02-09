Prince Harry faces THESE three obstacles in his return to Britain

A royal expert has revealed three obstacles regarding Prince Harry’s return to Britain, and his wife Meghan Markle is not among them.

The Daily Express, quoted royal expert Robert Jobson telling The Sun, Harry is faced with three obstacles regarding his return to Britain - Prince William and Queen Camilla, as well as funding his lifestyle and security.

He said, "The reality is that was the package he put together before Megxit. That's exactly what he wanted to do, private things that he's doing making money, plus the things that he wants to do over here.

"Now, the problem you've got with Harry is a lot of the whispers in the corridor is that they still worry what happens when the money runs out? Well, he made an awful lot of money from his book Spare, so maybe that's a while away yet."

The royal expert added: "And also, you still got the two main issues here, Camilla and Prince William, that really have not made up.

"When you've got, if you like, his Praetorian guard of William and Camilla, at odds with Harry it's going to be more difficult for that to happen."