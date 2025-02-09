Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement 'is coming'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance is reportedly on the cusp of an engagement.



Sources told Life & Style, "He is so open about Taylor being The One. He wants to spend the rest of his life with her and vice versa."

The pair's talk of engagement is so strong that their circle even questions why they haven't engaged yet.

"Everyone in Travis and Taylor's world assumes an engagement is coming," the tipster tattled. "In fact, a lot of people find it pretty extraordinary that it hasn't happened already."

The delay led some to believe the tight end may be looking for a special occasion to get down on one knee; they believed it to be the Super Bowl.

"Taking Taylor aside after the game and asking her to marry him would be the ultimate romantic gesture," the bird chirped.

In line with this, the previous report claimed Travis reportedly faced pressure from his family to propose to Taylor Swift.

Sources said the duo found the public frenzy "extremely amusing" and are not in a rush to take the next step in their relationship.

"When it happens, it will be for Taylor and Taylor only," the mole squealed to Daily Mail.