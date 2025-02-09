 
Geo News

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's feelings for ‘disgraced' dad Prince Andrew revealed

Royal expert reveals what Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie think of Andrew, the Duke of York

By
Web Desk
|

February 09, 2025

Princess Beatrice, Eugenies feelings for ‘disgraced dad Prince Andrew revealed
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's feelings for ‘disgraced' dad Prince Andrew revealed

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie still love their disgraced father, Prince Andrew, and are eager for him to change, a royal expert has revealed.

According to royal expert Arthur Edwards, the Princesses are desperate that the Duke of York would do things differently and work towards fixing his damaged reputation.

However, while speaking on The Sun's Royal Exclusive Show, Edwards noted that even though the sisters want Andrew to turn his life around, he doubts it will happen.

Andrew has faced intense scrutiny due to his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, leading to the loss of his Royal title and his status as senior working member of the Royal family.

Sharing his take on Beatrice and Eugenie’s relationship with Andrew, the expert said, "I think they would love their father still as he's been very kind to them and good to them.

"There would be no reason why they wouldn't,” he added. "They would probably be like Sarah Ferguson, his ex-wife - probably desperate for him to have a change in his life but it's not going to happen."

"I'm sure they still love their father and he will be there for pictures with the grandchildren [and] for the baptism and the christening.

"He's their father and I think they still love him. He's always been a good father and he's always been with his girls

The expert said that the way forward for Andrew is to avoid landing in any more controversies and lead a quiet life.

"The best thing for Andrew now is for everything to go quiet and he just lives a quiet life."

Taylor Swift afraid of distracting Travis Kelce before Super Bowl: Report
Taylor Swift afraid of distracting Travis Kelce before Super Bowl: Report
Prince Harry's staffer exposes his mean and angry side
Prince Harry's staffer exposes his mean and angry side
Prince Harry, Meghan warned against reacting to Trump's remarks video
Prince Harry, Meghan warned against reacting to Trump's remarks
'Ban Kanye West from X'
'Ban Kanye West from X'
Justin Bieber's wife Hailey branded 'perfect' as she juggles work, mother duties
Justin Bieber's wife Hailey branded 'perfect' as she juggles work, mother duties
'Love Island' star Jack Fincham reflects on suicide attempt
'Love Island' star Jack Fincham reflects on suicide attempt
Megan Thee Stallion makes headlines at the Fanatics Super Bowl party
Megan Thee Stallion makes headlines at the Fanatics Super Bowl party
Prince Harry breaks silence after Donald Trump's remarks on Meghan Markle video
Prince Harry breaks silence after Donald Trump's remarks on Meghan Markle