Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's feelings for ‘disgraced' dad Prince Andrew revealed

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie still love their disgraced father, Prince Andrew, and are eager for him to change, a royal expert has revealed.

According to royal expert Arthur Edwards, the Princesses are desperate that the Duke of York would do things differently and work towards fixing his damaged reputation.

However, while speaking on The Sun's Royal Exclusive Show, Edwards noted that even though the sisters want Andrew to turn his life around, he doubts it will happen.

Andrew has faced intense scrutiny due to his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, leading to the loss of his Royal title and his status as senior working member of the Royal family.

Sharing his take on Beatrice and Eugenie’s relationship with Andrew, the expert said, "I think they would love their father still as he's been very kind to them and good to them.

"There would be no reason why they wouldn't,” he added. "They would probably be like Sarah Ferguson, his ex-wife - probably desperate for him to have a change in his life but it's not going to happen."

"I'm sure they still love their father and he will be there for pictures with the grandchildren [and] for the baptism and the christening.

"He's their father and I think they still love him. He's always been a good father and he's always been with his girls

The expert said that the way forward for Andrew is to avoid landing in any more controversies and lead a quiet life.

"The best thing for Andrew now is for everything to go quiet and he just lives a quiet life."