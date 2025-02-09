Prince Harry’s transformation into Meghan’s ‘Spare’ and ‘child’

The moment Prince Harry looked more and more like Meghan’s ‘Spare’ or ‘child’ comes to light as part of a trip down memory lane.

Producer and editor Richard Eden made his comments public while reading between the lines to the Sussexes’ body language, after their TIME photoshoot.

This was for the World’s Most Influential People issue in September 2021 for those unversed.

And was made public around the same time as the anniversary of Prince Harry’s move to the US.

While addressing it he said, “Oh wow, I don't think it is an exaggeration to say this is one of the most striking pictures ever taken of a royal couple.”

“It is amazing that an image can say so much. It is also, I don't think it is unfair to say, absolutely absurd,” he also added while noting the striking pose Prince Harry and Meghan made in their cover.

“To set the scene we are in September 2021, we have had the controversial interview with Oprah which left royal and royal watchers aghast, but Harry and Meghan as an independent couple still have a huge popularity and interest around them,” he noted.

“Which is why they are on the cover of Time magazine's 100 list of the world's most influential people.”

In it “Meghan dominates the image with Harry positioned firmly in the background. A clear reversal of the roles we might have expected as he is the royal.”

“Meghan stands unquestionably confident wearing bright white and splayed hair stands out, while Harry pops out behind her shoulder in what just looks a bit awkward, like a child appearing behind an adult's knee or like he wants a piggyback.”

“It was an image that spawned endless memes and comments on social media,” at the time.

But what Mr Eden dubs his ‘favorites’ when someone said, “This looks like Harry is her hairdresser and he's looking into the mirror explaining what he did to her layers,” he recounted.

Recalling that time he also said, “Wow, this photo speaks volumes. There is no hiding who's in control,” before signing off.