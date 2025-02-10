Prince Harry appears uncomfortable next to Meghan Markle at key event

Prince Harry appeared uncomfortable next to his wife Meghan Markle as she showed affected to him at the opening ceremony of Invictus Games in Vancouver.

At the event, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex held onto Harry’s arm, kissed him, and reacted with excitement while cheering for him.

However, a body language expert noted that Harry did not show same level of enthusiasm as Meghan and appeared “bashful.”

Speaking of the contrast in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s body language, Judi James told GB News that Harry seemed to lean away from Meghan.

She noted that Harry appeared more at ease when interacting with the crowd and military personnel at the gaming event.

"Harry just looks like Harry, he looked rather bashful. I don't think that he was exactly too comfortable with these massively exaggerated what's called overkill PDAs,” she said.

"At times he was leaning away from her slightly, and he looks a lot happier when he was giving the double thumbs up to the rest of the crowd and showboating on the stage, because he's very much with the people that he knows and loves, with all the sort of army people, but he wasn't particularly joining in."