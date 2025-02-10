Jason Kelce reflects on bond with brother Travis amid success

Jason Kelce has shared that his relationship with brother, Travis Kelce has only evolved during their success in recent years.

In an interview with People Magazine at the pre-Super Bowl event, Jason talked about his relationship with brother Travis.

Jason said, “I don't know, it still feels the same. I mean, we're both having a lot of success.”

He went on to add that it “has been fun to watch Travis continue to excel — I mean, he's in another Super Bowl, go figure.”

Moreover, Jason added that as siblings they always support each other and be there for each other.

The retired athlete said, “And I think, you know, we just try to be there for each other. A lot of things are going right right now, which is fun, and we remember when things weren't necessarily going as right, and we've always been there for each other.”

Speaking about their New Heights podcast, Jason said, “We're fortunate enough to have the podcast that keeps us in touch continually.”

“So to be able to be having success in multiple avenues together and apart… it's just fun to kind of do that together in a way,” he added.