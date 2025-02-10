Drew Barrymore, Adam Sandler's daughters bond over '50 First Dates'

Drew Barrymore has recently shared a sweet moment involving her and Adam Sandler's children.

During her appearance on the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Barrymore revealed that her daughters, Olive and Frankie and Sandler's daughter Sunny, watched their iconic 2004 rom-com 50 First Dates.

The actress recalled that she was surprised by their daughters' choice of movie.

"Sunny Sandler was over at our house the other day, and her, Olive and Frankie, my other daughter, watched 50 First Dates. I was like ‘Really you guys? Are you sure you want to watch this right now?'" Barrymore shared.

She added, "They were like, 'Yeah!' And they watched the whole movie while I was making popcorn — we had just played a three-hour round of Monopoly, they needed to decompress."

Barrymore went on to describe the experience, saying, "Yeah! I just tripped out. I was like, 'Sandler and my kids are watching 50 First Dates together!'"

It is worth mentioning that Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler have been friends for decades. Besides 50 First Dates, the duo also starred together in hit movies like, The Wedding Singer (1998) and Blended (2014).