Prince Harry's surprising response to question about his royal title

Prince Harry confirms his royal title to an athlete at 2025 Invictus Games

February 10, 2025

Prince Harry had an unexpected reaction to a question about his royal status.

At the 2025 Invictus Games, the Duke of Sussex was warmly greeted by athletes.

In the viral video shared on X (Formerly Twitter), one of the athletes asked Harry a playful question, "Are you really a prince?"

Harry confirmed, "Yes I am," to which the competitor jokingly asked, "Where's your crown?" gesturing towards his head as if placing an invisible crown. The youngest son of King Charles was left laughing with this heartwarming exchange.

The video captured attention from fans who praised Harry's relaxed nature.

One user wrote, "He’s a prince but he should really be the KING."

"He doesn't need one, he wears his kindness and caring for everyone instead," another added.

However, the third user noted, "The thing that strikes me watching this is how good and at ease he is with people."

It is worth mentioning that this exchange comes amid Harry and Meghan’s troubled relationship with the royal family since they stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020.

