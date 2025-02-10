Meghan Markle sends ‘strong signals' of ‘ownership' on Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is making special efforts to tell the world all is good in the house of Sussex.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently in Vancouver with her husband, Prince Harry, for 2025 Invictus Games, is constantly showcasing public display of affection towards her spouse.

Body language expert Judi James told The Sun: "Meghan's touch rituals were especially specific, as was the way she didn't just hold Harry's arm but also held his hand in a clasp, too. “

"Her face-touching sent a strong signal of tender affection and ownership out to the world.

"When she clasped his head in both of her hands and planted her loving kisses she signalled, 'He's mine and I love him'."

Judi continued: "There were also clues that this open adoration and emphatic family vibe could be something of a two-finger salute to Trump, after his blistering comment about Meghan.”

"She might have been trying to prove how blissfully happy she and Harry are and even how lucky he is to have such a loyal and supportive wife,” she noted.