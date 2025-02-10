Prince Harry gives romantic instruction to Meghan Markle, lip reader reveals

Prince Harry is spotted in a romantic gesture to Meghan Markle, as they ring Invictus Games.



The Duke of Sussex, who watched the Invictus Games opening ceremony with Meghan in Vancouver, Canada on Sunday, gently gave her a romantic instruction.

Lip reader Nicola Hickling, told The Sun: "For the first part of the clip, Harry says 'give us a kiss then'.

The expert added: "Meghan gives him a kiss on the lips and says 'all the best'."

In his address later, Harry told the crowd: "Over the past decade I've lost count of the times we've heard you tell us that the Invictus Games saved you.

"Respectfully, I disagree. Invictus didn't save you. You saved yourself."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.