Ed Sheeran breaks silence after Indian police intervenes mid-concert

Ed Sheeran opens about his busking incident in India

February 10, 2025

Ed Sheeran is breaking silence after authorities stop him from performing at a street in India.

The singer, who is currently on an international leg of his ‘Mathematics’ tour, has taken a pitt stop at Bengaluru.

While performing for a pre-planned event, the singer was stopped mid-song.

"We had permission to busk btw, hence us playing in that exact spot, was planned out before, it wasn't just us randomly turning up," he wrote.

"All good though," he continued, adding, "See ya at the show tonight x."

PEOPLE notes: “Two men attempted to intervene, but the officer was undeterred. While Sheeran valiantly attempted to carry on with his performance, once his mic was cut, he smiled and shrugged in defeat.”

