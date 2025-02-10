Ben Affleck reaching a new phase with Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck’s growing bond with Jennifer Garner has just come to light and sources reveal they are entering a new phase in their relationship.

News of the tides shifting in this way has been shared by an inside source.

This insider shared the news with Page Six and explained that the co-parents have now reached something ‘amicable’.

Reportedly they “are closer than they’ve ever been since their divorce, particularly since Ben’s divorce from Jennifer [Lopez] and with the LA fires and everything going on.”

Not to mention, they seem to “have found themselves leaning on each other more than ever … They really do have a close bond.”

This is not the first-time news of the two getting together has overtaken the media because they have always been this way.

Back in 2022 Vogue Magazine also gushed on the two and said, “[Garner is] an amazing co-parent,” and “they work really well together.”