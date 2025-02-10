 
Geo News

Ben Affleck reaching a new phase with Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are reaching a new phase in their relationship

By
Web Desk
|

February 10, 2025

Ben Affleck reaching a new phase with Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck reaching a new phase with Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck’s growing bond with Jennifer Garner has just come to light and sources reveal they are entering a new phase in their relationship.

News of the tides shifting in this way has been shared by an inside source.

This insider shared the news with Page Six and explained that the co-parents have now reached something ‘amicable’.

Reportedly they “are closer than they’ve ever been since their divorce, particularly since Ben’s divorce from Jennifer [Lopez] and with the LA fires and everything going on.”

Not to mention, they seem to “have found themselves leaning on each other more than ever … They really do have a close bond.”

This is not the first-time news of the two getting together has overtaken the media because they have always been this way.

Back in 2022 Vogue Magazine also gushed on the two and said, “[Garner is] an amazing co-parent,” and “they work really well together.”

Chappell Roan claps back at criticizing op-ed article
Chappell Roan claps back at criticizing op-ed article
Meghan Markle follows in Kate Middleton footsteps amid mounting backlash
Meghan Markle follows in Kate Middleton footsteps amid mounting backlash
Prince Harry, Meghan's desperation to save face exposes more than bargained for
Prince Harry, Meghan's desperation to save face exposes more than bargained for
Khloe Kardashian freaks out about daughter True's dating future
Khloe Kardashian freaks out about daughter True's dating future
Inside Prince Harry, Chris Martin's sweet bond as Duke struggles to find friends in US
Inside Prince Harry, Chris Martin's sweet bond as Duke struggles to find friends in US
Blake Lively taking away Meghan's role as Hollywood's most hated?
Blake Lively taking away Meghan's role as Hollywood's most hated?
Taylor Swift faces an unexpected moment at the Super Bowl 2025
Taylor Swift faces an unexpected moment at the Super Bowl 2025
Palace insiders debunk shocking common rumours about Meghan Markle video
Palace insiders debunk shocking common rumours about Meghan Markle