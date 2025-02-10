 
Geo News

People's delight in Blake Lively's 'fall from grace' turns into outrage

The delight Hollywood is taking in the downfall of Blake Lively has just been bashed

By
Web Desk
|

February 10, 2025

Peoples delight in Blake Livelys fall from grace turns into outrage

Hollywood’s efforts to compare and turn Blake Lively into the next Meghan Markle has just been branded ‘appalling’ by an expert coming to their defense.

This expert in question is Ms Daniela Elser and she shared her sentiments in a piece for News.com.au.

This piece of hers claims, “The similarities between the cases of the duchess and Lively are eerie.”

Because “Both have been accused of being manipulative and what could be boiled down to mean girl behaviour. (Both have vigorously denied it).”

“Both also stand accused of trying to steer the narrative. Both women have found themselves being targeted, seemingly overnight, by the baying mob. Both women trigger an irrationally extreme response in many people”.

“And both are the subjects of disproportionate, venomous pile ons that are totally out of kilter with their alleged ‘crimes’.”

Not to mention, “both seem to set people off in a way that says something deeply troubling about gender and power and certain people’s psychological makeup in the new Trump era.”

So in Ms Elser’s eyes, “What is horrible to watch is the pleasure that people are taking in Lively’s fall from celebrity darling status.”

“As with Meghan, the unabashed delight in the supposed unmasking of these women is appalling,” she even went as far as to note before signing off. 

'Sister Wives' Kody Brown drops bombshell about his separation from Janelle
'Sister Wives' Kody Brown drops bombshell about his separation from Janelle
Ben Affleck reaching a new phase with Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck reaching a new phase with Jennifer Garner
Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl deal has fans shocked
Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl deal has fans shocked
Kate Middleton drops Royal title in surprising move
Kate Middleton drops Royal title in surprising move
Kanye West's X account bears the brunt of controversial tweets
Kanye West's X account bears the brunt of controversial tweets
Selena Gomez gets honest about 'Emilia Pérez' controversy
Selena Gomez gets honest about 'Emilia Pérez' controversy
Chappell Roan claps back at criticizing op-ed article
Chappell Roan claps back at criticizing op-ed article
Meghan Markle follows in Kate Middleton footsteps amid mounting backlash
Meghan Markle follows in Kate Middleton footsteps amid mounting backlash