Inside Prince Harry, Chris Martin's sweet bond as Duke struggles to find friends in US

Prince Harry has vowed to spend more time with his pal Chris Martin as Duke struggles to form meaningful friendships in the US.

According to a new report by Life & Style, the Duke of Sussex has vowed that 2025 will see more hangout sessions with the singer amid claims that he regrets losing touch with some of his closest pals in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex, who now resides in California with wife Meghan Markle and their two children, previously admitted in his 2022 Netflix documentary that he had "lost a few friends" after moving to the US.

Now, the Duke has decided to be with his close friend more after he performed in the opening ceremony of his Invictus Games in Canada.

Speaking of their sweet bond, an insider revealed, “Harry and Chris have been friends for more than ten years, they adore each other."

"And the good news is Meghan and Dakota get on brilliantly," they added.

Despite the fact that “they haven’t had a whole lot of time together since Harry moved to California,” as “Chris is always so busy touring and Dakota’s schedule is crazy too,” Harry and Chris have decided to spend more time together.

“They live two hours apart so popping over for tea isn’t realistic, they’ve vowed that 2025 will see more hangout sessions with the four of them.”