Meghan Markle follows in Kate Middleton footsteps amid mounting backlash

February 10, 2025

Meghan Markle seemingly followed in the footsteps of Kate Middleton by reading to a group of children at the Invictus Games in a heartwarming move.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, bonded with 40 kids from diverse backgrounds by reading them All Are Neighbors, a best-selling book celebrating diversity, during a special behind-closed-doors event in Canada.

“We are here for you - we will be cheering you and your parents on this week!” Meghan told the kids at the end of their meet up, per The Mirror.

Meghan also shared pictures of herself reading to the kids on the stories of her official Instagram account. The post also included snaps of Prince Harry and her posing with the kids.

This comes amid growing criticism against the Duchess of Sussex after she appeared “too clingy” while showing affection to Prince Harry at the Invictus Games’ opening ceremony in Vancouver.

The Duchess’ heartwarming gesture echoed Kate's recent visit to children's hospice in Wales, Tŷ Hafan, where she also interacted with kids. 

