Kanye West's X account bears the brunt of controversial tweets

Kanye West's recent tweets created a lot of controversy

Kanye West’s X (formerly Twitter) account has been deactivated after his recent controversial remarks targeting Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, and more.

X CEO Elon Musk took to the platform to let users know that West’s account had been deactivated over his remarks.

A search for the account shows that it “no longer exists.”

Before his account was deactivated, the Carnival hitmaker tweeted again and wrote: “I'm logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent.”

“It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board. It was like an Ayahuasca trip.”

“Love all of you who gave me the energy and attention. To we connect again. Good afternoon and goodnight,” he concluded.

In his previous controversial tweet, he apparently argued against Kendrick Lamar’s performance of his Drake diss track during the Super Bowl and took aim at Taylor Swift while doing so.

He wrote: “IF ITS ABOUT THE CULTURE ... WHY ARE WE LETTING TAYLOR SWIFT BE SEEN ON TV SINGING A SONG ABOUT TAKING A BLACK MAN DOWN AND ACCUSING OF THINGS THAT CAN TAKE A BLACK MAN DOWN FOR LIFE.”

“KENDRICK IS BEING USED BY THESE WHITE PEOPLE AND JEWS AND SO AM I,” he declared.