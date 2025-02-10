Michael Jackson's accuser's claims dubbed 'scurrilous and frivolous'

Michael Jackson has been accused of sexual abuse by James Safechuck

Michael Jackson’s accuser James Safechuck’s narrative has been declared “frivolous” by the late singer’s companies.

In their answer to James’ third amended complaint, attorneys for Michael’s companies, MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures slammed his claims of sexual abuse and pointed out that James previously said there was no wrongdoing by the late King of Pop.

They pointed out that “because of [Jame’s] own affirmative claims that he made false statements and obstructed justice in prior judicial proceedings and other inequitable conduct by him and his associates, all claims in [his complaint] are barred, in whole or part, on the grounds that this entire action was brought by unclean hands, in bad faith, is frivolous and by inequitable conduct.”

They further argued that James “wait almost four years after Michael Jackson had died before he made his scurrilous and frivolous allegations.”

“The nature of these false allegations necessarily makes it impossible for the Corporations to fully defend themselves without the assistance of Michael Jackson himself. The impossibility of fully and completely defending against [James’] false allegations is further magnified by the fact that [James] himself steadfastly denied these allegations during the entirety of Michael Jackson’s life,” they added.

Highlighting a particular incident, they wrote: “In particular, and by way of example only, when Michael Jackson was frivolously accused of wrongdoing in 1993 and investigated by authorities regarding such wrongdoing, [James] defended Michael Jackson and rejected the allegations of wrongdoing out of hand, including false allegations that Michael Jackson had engaged in wrongdoing with [James] himself.”

Michael’s companies have demanded that the lawsuit be dismissed and James be ordered to pay their attorney fees.