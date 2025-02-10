 
Meghan Markle left 'fuming' as Kate Middleton's receives latest honor

Meghan Markle reportedly thinks Kate Middleton is invading her territory

February 10, 2025

Meghan Markle is reportedly “fuming” after finding out that Kate Middleton is getting a Vogue cover.

The Princess of Wales is set to grace the covers of both the United States and the United Kingdom versions of the magazine. Kate was offered the cover after a tough year of battling cancer.

However, according to an insider, the Duchess of Sussex thinks Kate is invading her territory as she edited Vogue’s special issue in 2016.

A source close to Meghan told Radar Online: "Meghan feels like she has the royal monopoly on all things health, beauty and fashion.”

The tipster explained: “She has the lifestyle brand, the home in Montecito, the Netflix show in the pipeline and a direct line to all the beautiful people in the U.S.”

They continued: "So she's kinda fuming that Kate seems to be stepping out of her lane and into Meghan's territory. She feels with Kate's love of the outdoors she should be on the cover some of kind of countryside magazine dedicated to horses and hiking, not Vogue."

Kate Middleton announced in January that she’s in remission from cancer. Meanwhile, Meghan Markle is busy in Canada with her husband Prince Harry as the Invictus Games continue. 

