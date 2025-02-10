Prince William and Kate Middleton to skip BAFTAs for unknown reason

Prince William and Kate Middleton have decided to skip 2025 BAFTAs.

According to Kensington Palace, the royal couple will not be at the BAFTA Film Awards ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 16.

The reason behind their decision to skip the event is not known.

According to the local media, Prince William is set to appear in a video package as part of the awards and will visit the London Screen Academy on Wednesday.

Due to his role, Prince William is a regular on the red carpet at the annual ceremony, often accompanied by his wife. William, 42, and Kate, 43, most recently attended the event together in 2023.

The Prince of Wales attended the event solo in 2024, shortly after it was announced that his wife had recently undergone abdominal surgery. In March, it was announced that the Princess of Wales was undergoing treatment for cancer.

