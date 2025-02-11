'Euphoria' star gets honest about being Kang in MCU

To believe the grapevine, Colman Domingo, a star in Euphoria, was said to be Jonathan Majors' replacement after his controversy as Kang in the MCU.



But in Josh Horowitz's podcast, Happy Sad Confused, he offered a clarification about these rumours.

"Listen, after a while, when it was constantly in the press and places like Twitter, I was like: 'wait a minute, is this true?"

"Am I being talked about for Kang?' So I literally called my team and asked: 'are you having conversations that I don't know anything about?' They were like, no," he recounted.

"There had been conversations about me coming into Marvel in some way, so we did follow up with a sit-down meeting with the heads of Marvel. So I did do that. And we talked openly about the landscape of Marvel, and even the Kang rumors," the Academy-nominated actor explained.

In the end, Colman said he was never excited about the idea of replacing Majors as Kang.

"I'm just all about energy, and I just want to do things that makes sense and brings gentle energy. I want a role to be mine, whatever that role is, whatever I develop."

"Something doesn't feel right of me like: 'oh, would I replace someone?' No, I said: 'I want to build something from the ground up that's my own,'" the 55-year-old said.

"So I feel that was never a conversation from my point of view, you know what I mean? If I was discussed, I still don't know if I was discussed, but I just know that I would want to build something from the ground up," Colman concluded before teasing, "there are still talks" with Marvel to come on board.