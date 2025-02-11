 
'Euphoria' star gets honest about being Kang in MCU

Colman Domingo opens up about the rumours of replacing Jonathan Majors in the MCU

February 11, 2025

'Euphoria' star gets honest about being Kang in MCU

To believe the grapevine, Colman Domingo, a star in Euphoria, was said to be Jonathan Majors' replacement after his controversy as Kang in the MCU.

But in Josh Horowitz's podcast, Happy Sad Confused, he offered a clarification about these rumours.

"Listen, after a while, when it was constantly in the press and places like Twitter, I was like: 'wait a minute, is this true?"

"Am I being talked about for Kang?' So I literally called my team and asked: 'are you having conversations that I don't know anything about?' They were like, no," he recounted.

"There had been conversations about me coming into Marvel in some way, so we did follow up with a sit-down meeting with the heads of Marvel. So I did do that. And we talked openly about the landscape of Marvel, and even the Kang rumors," the Academy-nominated actor explained.

In the end, Colman said he was never excited about the idea of replacing Majors as Kang.

"I'm just all about energy, and I just want to do things that makes sense and brings gentle energy. I want a role to be mine, whatever that role is, whatever I develop."

"Something doesn't feel right of me like: 'oh, would I replace someone?' No, I said: 'I want to build something from the ground up that's my own,'" the 55-year-old said.

"So I feel that was never a conversation from my point of view, you know what I mean? If I was discussed, I still don't know if I was discussed, but I just know that I would want to build something from the ground up," Colman concluded before teasing, "there are still talks" with Marvel to come on board.

