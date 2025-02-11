Liam Gallagher snaps at fan to ‘get off’ his ‘case’

Liam Gallagher may have just had enough of his fans coming after him amid the Oasis tour ticket resale fiasco.

As tickets went on sale last year for the highly anticipated 2025 Oasis reunion tour, that will see Liam and his brother, Noel Gallagher take the stage together after a long hiatus.

Despite multiple attempts to catch people re-selling the tickets at inflated prices, it was recently announced that now any tickets sold on any secondary ticket sites other than Twickets would be cancelled.

Now, Oasis fans have flooded social media with complaints that despite buying tickets legitimately, their tickets have till been cancelled.

One half of the Gallagher brothers, Liam, took to his official X, formerly Twitter account, to address some frustrated fans, who were mistaken for bots, that resulted in getting their tickets cancelled,

"I don't make the rules. We're trying to do the right thing. It is what it is, I'm the singer. Get off my case," he wrote.

As Liam engaged many different followers on his platform, amidst reports that an estimated 50,000 Oasis tickets have ended up on resale sites, one fan asked how he's prompt to reply on social media, over which the rock icon simply replied, "I work out."

While another follower confessed that he couldn't decipher Liam's messages, the Oasis star responded: "Congratulations."