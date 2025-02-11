 
Geo News

Prince Harry invites Meghan Markle to ‘sing' for Invictus Games athletes

By
Web Desk
|

February 11, 2025

Prince Harry asks Meghan Markle for a jamming session at Invictus Games.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently in Vancouver for the 2025 edition of the games, played a fun segment during Vancouver-Whistler.

During the game, Harry told the crowd: “Well, thank God Michael Bublé sang. Can you imagine bringing him out here and him saying, ‘You know what? I didn’t come here to sing...’ Thank you for the introduction.”

Harry expressed his gratitude: “Thank you all so much for the love and support for these incredible athletes. You all came up here knowing you were going to get cold, so thank you for the support!”

“My wife and I—come on out here! Come on! then Harry quipped, “Now she’s going to sing!”

Meghan laughed off Harry’s request with a firm “No” before adding: “Thank you, everybody. Have the best time!”

