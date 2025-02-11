Taylor Swift's big plans for Travis Kelce revealed after Super Bowl defeat

Taylor Swift is reportedly still supporting her beau, Travis Kelce, as he missed out three-peat at Super Bowl LIX.

A source close to the couple candidly shared with Page Six that the songstress is “comforting” her boyfriend after the Philadelphia Eagle defeated the Chief Kansas City 40-20.

The 35-year-old singer “knows how hard” the Kansas City Chief “worked all season and was thrilled to be at the Super Bowl to show her support," the insider noted.

Swift was spotted in a private box with her father Scott, brother Austin, and her pals, Ashley Avignone, Alana Haim, Este Haim, and Ice Spice, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

For the sporting event, the pop star opted for a white bodysuit with a daisy duke and paired it with a white thigh-high boots.

“Taylor knows Travis took this loss very hard but she couldn’t be more proud of him regardless of the outcome,” the insider added.

However, the couple “are looking forward to enjoying some downtime.”

“They knew that Taylor’s Eras Tour would be wrapping in December and football season would be coming to an end."

Moreover, the tipster revealed the couple’s plan for their vacation. “Now so they had planned for this time to focus on some alone time to just be together," they said,

“Taylor and Travis are going to take some time away to vacation with just the two of them, talk about their future and just relax,” the insider concluded.

Taylor Swift has been dating Travis Kelce for more than a year now.