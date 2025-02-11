Meghan Markle left 'very excited' as she receives special gifts for Lilibet, Archie

Meghan Markle has been left ‘very excited’ after she and Prince Harry received special gifts for their children Archie and Lilibet in Vancouver.

According to a report by the People magazine, Archie and Lilibet doting parents received a set of custom jerseys from Team Nigeria when they attended a wheelchair basketball event in Vancouver on Sunday.

The report further says, in addition to it, they also received green jerseys with "Archie" and "Lilibet" on them.

Nigerian team manager Derrick Cobbinah told the media outlet, "We did one for him and one for M and for the kids.

"They said they would be excited to have them. She was very, very excited."

Meghan has joined Prince Harry for Invictus Games in Canada while Archie and Lilibet are cheering from California.

As per the GB News, Meghan and Harry decided not to bring Archie and Lilibet to Canada as they arrived in Vancouver on Friday ahead of the first-ever winter edition of the Invictus Games.

During the 2025 Invictus Games' friends and family dinner in Vancouver on Friday evening, Meghan said Archie and Lilibet will be "cheering on from California."