Kate Middleton upset on Prince Harry winning lawsuit against British press

Kate Middleton was left upset after Prince Harry won his lawsuit against the British press by settling the case with Rupert Murdoch’s newspaper group.

According to a latest report, the Princess of Wales was looking forward to a reunion with Harry, who was supposed to fly to the UK for the lawsuit against NGN.

However, those plans have been put on hold after the Duke of Sussex made a major move of settling the case after the newspaper group admitted wrongdoing.

Speaking with Heat Magazine, the source further revealed that Kate had hoped to use the opportunity to catch up with Harry one-on-one and discuss with him the ongoing rumours about the state of his marriage to Meghan Markle.

They shared that Kate has been worried for Harry after she heard rumours that he and Meghan are leading ‘separate lives’ in California, after they agreed to split their work commitments.

“Kate was looking forward to seeing Harry in London,” the insider said. “She wanted to use that time to get a read on Harry’s state of mind these days, but that seems to be off the table now because he doesn’t need to come back to settle his case.”

“It means the sit-down they were going to have is postponed indefinitely,” they added.