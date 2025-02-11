Helen Mirren explains 'magical' change in Harrison Ford after near death experience

Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford play husband and wife in '1923'

Helen Mirren has noted a “magical” change in co-star Harrison Ford as he ages.

Mirren, who first met Ford in 1986 while filming The Mosquito Coast. The actress said she was a “nobody” at the time , while the Indiana Jones actor was already a star.

She added, “He was a huge star and he really didn’t want to be. He wanted to just be a quiet person getting on with life, and of course, that’s kind of impossible.”

Now, the duo play a couple again in the TV show 1923. But Mirren says Ford has changed a lot and it’s probably due to his near death experience in 2015.

The Shrinking actor, who’s a licensed pilot, had to make an emergency landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, California in March 2015. He sustained a broken pelvis and a broken ankle, but remained unscathed otherwise.

“Something rather magical has happened to Harrison, especially with his history of, you know, being the dude, the bloke, the fabulous action guy, the funny guy, the cool guy,” she remarked.

Helen Mirren explained, “Now there’s this open road to his inner feelings, which he is absolutely unafraid of expressing. It’s just a true, quick, instinctive emotional reaction to things, without sentimentality.”