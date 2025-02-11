Expert offers major advise to Prince Harry amid Donald Trump rule

The U.S. president Donald Trump said he would not deport Prince Harry in the wake of his policy of deporting illegal immigrants.

The 78-year-old responded to The New York Post's question about whether he would deport him, "I'll leave him alone."



"He's got enough problems with his wife," he said, given the fact the Suits actress in the past has called out him. "She's terrible."

Now, a royal expert is advising the Duke of Sussex to keep his head down and focus on his charitable work.

"Limiting public discussions regarding personal grievances would be advised to shift the narrative back onto their charitable endeavors," Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital. "Letting the work speak for itself could rebuild public trust."

Another expert, Helena Chard, shared a cautious take, saying, "His stance is America first. He is strong on border control, immigration and deportation."

"Despite his funny statement highlighting he won't deport Harry, he could well have a change of heart if Harry is found guilty of lying on his visa documents. Prince Harry could be the perfect poster boy… however, Trump dislikes Meghan and deporting Meghan is not on the cards," she added.

Last year, Harry's immigration status came under the scanner as the Heritage Foundation - whose several people tied to the Trump administration - suspected he concealed his illegal drug use at the time of obtaining a US visa, sued the Department of Homeland to release his records.