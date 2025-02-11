 
Prince Harry with his ‘petty vendettas' has come face to face with fire: ‘You lack more'

Prince Harry has been called out over having a weak and moral character himself

February 11, 2025

Prince Harry has just been called out for acting like he’s the one with a weak moral character instead.

Amanda Platell, royal author and commentator made these comments in her piece for The Daily Mail.

The conversation started with the expert noting how much ‘anger’ and negative backlash followed Prince Harry throughout the games, because he and Meghan would “continuously insert themselves into the spotlight”.

But to Ms Platell, “That’s hardly a surprise. For this is the kind of behaviour we have come to expect from Harry. Behaviour, ironically, that has consistently shown he’s the one with weak moral character.”

This comes amid calls that Prince Harry “should have been focusing on all the veterans involved.”

Because “he was there to celebrate sporting heroes who’d suffered debilitating injuries, not to broadcast his petty vendettas to the world,” as Ms Platell accused him of doing.

For those unversed, this was in reference to his public speech about ‘weak moral character’ at the 2025 Invictus Games inauguration. Which came a few hours after Donald Trump revealed he wouldn’t deport Prince Harry because he had ‘enough to deal with’, with his wife because “she’s terrible”.

