Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get exposed for inappropriate behavior

A royal expert has just come after Prince Harry for the way he’s managed to utterly hijack the Invictus Games for himself and his wife Meghan Markle.

The expert in question is Amanda Platell who shared her thoughts about this all in a piece for The Daily Mail.

Her piece by saying, “How appalling it is that Harry seems to have to hijacked the ceremony in this way” this year.

She also added, “If he and Meghan can’t see how deeply inappropriate it was, it is their problem.”

“And one which brings into question not just Harry’s own character - but whether the couple have a moral compass at all,” she even managed to clap back with, noting the “weak moral character” comment made by the Duke at the inauguration ceremony.

For those unversed, this has come in response to comments that allege that, the Duke and Duchess both, took away attention from the people involved in the event.

The same expert even referenced admissions by a source who said, “Unlike them, veterans and their families do not see themselves as victims.”

And even a volunteer felt the duo were, “overshadowing the veterans who should be at the centre of it all.”

After all “this event should be about the veterans, not a royal spectacle...” and not to mention, “there is a growing frustration over how Harry and Meghan have dominated the narrative.’