 
Geo News

Matt Damon exclusive network includes Ben Affleck, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt

Matt Damon is reportedly working on new oppotunities

By
Web Desk
|

February 12, 2025

Photo: Matt Damon exclusive network includes Ben Affleck, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt
Photo: Matt Damon exclusive network includes Ben Affleck, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt

Matt Damon is reportedly looking for new projects.

A new report of In Touch established that Matt Damon wants to take his friendship with David Beckham to the next level by hoping onto a new untapped opportunity.

During the same chat, a source weighed in on the fact that Matt Damon has preferred to work with his exclusive friend circle so far.

“Matt almost exclusively works with his friends these days,” a source revealed.

They went on to add, “Whether you’re talking about Ben and Casey Affleck or Mathew McConaughey or his best couple friends John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.”

The source remarked in conclusion, “He’s gone on to make multiple major films with these people.”

Meanwhile, Matt is also on a mission to change the dynamics between Casey Affleck and Joaquin Phoenix, who have not been on talking terms for years.

"Matt is thinking about the future, and he's focused on the amazing opportunities that could arise if Joaquin and Casey finally put their beef aside and make up,” a source close to the Oscar winner shared with In Touch.

Meghan Markle set to leave Invictus Games early for THIS reason
Meghan Markle set to leave Invictus Games early for THIS reason
'The Witcher' star gets honest about playing Geralt of Rivia
'The Witcher' star gets honest about playing Geralt of Rivia
Liam Payne's ex Maya Henry shares painful truths about his addiction
Liam Payne's ex Maya Henry shares painful truths about his addiction
Meghan Markle told Harry ‘really doesn't need her' in jibe video
Meghan Markle told Harry ‘really doesn't need her' in jibe
Ariana Grande breaks silence on shocking therapist rumours
Ariana Grande breaks silence on shocking therapist rumours
Taylor Swift backlash hurt Kelly Stafford feelings: 'It's scary'
Taylor Swift backlash hurt Kelly Stafford feelings: 'It's scary'
Ashlee Simpson shares exciting update about sister Jessica's music
Ashlee Simpson shares exciting update about sister Jessica's music
Prince Harry ridiculed for trying to ‘take on' Donald Trump: ‘A prawn against a shark'
Prince Harry ridiculed for trying to ‘take on' Donald Trump: ‘A prawn against a shark'