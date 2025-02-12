Photo: Matt Damon exclusive network includes Ben Affleck, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt

Matt Damon is reportedly looking for new projects.

A new report of In Touch established that Matt Damon wants to take his friendship with David Beckham to the next level by hoping onto a new untapped opportunity.

During the same chat, a source weighed in on the fact that Matt Damon has preferred to work with his exclusive friend circle so far.

“Matt almost exclusively works with his friends these days,” a source revealed.

They went on to add, “Whether you’re talking about Ben and Casey Affleck or Mathew McConaughey or his best couple friends John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.”

The source remarked in conclusion, “He’s gone on to make multiple major films with these people.”

Meanwhile, Matt is also on a mission to change the dynamics between Casey Affleck and Joaquin Phoenix, who have not been on talking terms for years.

"Matt is thinking about the future, and he's focused on the amazing opportunities that could arise if Joaquin and Casey finally put their beef aside and make up,” a source close to the Oscar winner shared with In Touch.