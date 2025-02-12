 
Matt Damon plans to take David Beckham friendship to next level: Report

David Beckham and Matt Damon recently made waves with their new 'Super Bowl' commercial

Web Desk
February 12, 2025

Matt Damon is reportedly trying to turn his bromance with David Beckham in something more.

According to the latest findings of In Touch, Matt Damon has a years-long tradition of working “exclusively” with his close friends which included, Ben Affleck, Casey Affleck, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.

But now the acting sensation has been focusing on his newly found bond with David Beckham.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source told the outlet, “You just know he’s going to take this new friendship with David Beckham and turn it into something that makes both of them even more money.”

Apart from this, Matt is also trying to get Casey and Joaquin Phoenix on talking terms so that they can take new projects together.

"Matt is thinking about the future, and he's focused on the amazing opportunities that could arise if Joaquin and Casey finally put their beef aside and make up,” previously another In Touch insider tipped.

They also elaborated on a sudden shift in his personality by stating, “Matt’s personality has kind of changed since he and Ben started their new studio, Artists Equity."

"He’s thinking about legacy and he’s all about building bridges and forging new alliances among his peers and colleagues,” they continued. 

