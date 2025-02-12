 
Ashley Tisdale makes shocking decision to step back from social media

Ashley Tisdale spoke about her struggles with alopecia, which she was diagnosed with in her 20s

February 12, 2025

Ashley Tisdale has made a bold decision for her family.

The actress and singer has decided to take a break from social media to protect her "peace."

As reported by E! News, Ashley revealed on her Instagram Stories, "As the world is getting loud I find myself wanting to share less and less."

"Maybe it's because I don't feel I can contribute in my positive way when everything feels so negative," she stated.

Adding further, the Amateur Night actress wrote, "I’ve been loving putting my phone down and being in the moment. Social media is such a blessing when you want to connect with everyone but can also be so noisy when used with judgement and assumptions."

Ashley Tisdale is a mother to two daughters, Jupiter Iris, 3, and Emerson Clover, 5 months, whom she shares with husband Christopher French.

This decision comes after Ashley previously spoke about her struggles with alopecia, which she was diagnosed with in her 20s.

In an interview with People Magazine at the time, Ashley said she’s “pretty physically and emotionally stressed.”

