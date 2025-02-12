Selma Blair shares what helped during ‘darkest days' of motherhood

Selma Blair opens up about 'darkest' days of early motherhood

Selma Blair has reflected on her darkest days as a mom.

In an interview with Travel + Leisure for their March cover story, Selma talked about how traveling helped her during the tough time of motherhood.

She said, "I was so tired and sick, though I didn't know why at the time, and I just craved being somewhere beautiful where other people take care of you. I could order soup for me, and food for my kid, and enjoy beautiful sights."

"I used travel as a refuge in the darkest days of early motherhood," the actress added.

Selma is mother to son, Arthur Saint Bleick, whom she shares with partner, Jason Bleick.

Previously, Selma talked about parenting a teenager in an interview with People Magazine.

Jokingly calling herself "grandma," the actress said, "I have an announcement."

"No, he's 13 and you would think he's 17. And he is the child that I will have to learn to keep a closer eye on. Because I love him very much," she said about her son.