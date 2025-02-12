Ariana Grande reveals how she copes with pressures of fame

Ariana Grande has finally revealed how she copes with the stresses and strains of fame.

In a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the singer and actress shared that she's taking mental health therapies to deal with the potential pitfalls of fame.

"I was so lucky to have incredible friends and family and an incredible therapist, even though there were rumors about her leaving me,” said Ariana.

"It was just a crazy time: All I wanted was to sing and for it to be about my work, and it felt like the more successful the music became, the more people tried to destroy me,” added the 31-year-old.

The Wicked star further told the outlet that record labels should offer therapy services to young stars in their contracts.

"I’ve sort of talked about the protective measures that I think need to be put in place,” explained Ariana. “I have dreams of a world where you’re not allowed to enter the entertainment industry without having it written in your contract, whether it’s with the record label or the production company, that there will be therapy multiple times a week and a support system.”

“Being on a show that changes your life or releasing a song that changes your life exposes you to many forces, both love and hate, and there is no manual,” added the Side to Side hitmaker.