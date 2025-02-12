King Charles holds key meetings at Buckingham Palace following changes in line of succession

King Charles holds crucial meetings at Buckingham Palace amid updates in line of succession

King Charles held crucial meetings at Buckingham Palace after British royal family made key changes in the line of succession.

The royal family updated the line of succession after Princess Beatrice welcomed her second daughter Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi last month.

On January 29, the palace said, “Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January.”

Following major update, King Charles held a crucial meeting at palace.

The King, as Commander-in-Chief of the British Armed Forces, welcomed hundreds of military personnel to Palace for reception honouring their service and dedication.

King Charles hosted around 340 people and spoke to service members.

Earlier on Tuesday, King Charles met faith leaders at Palace after the signing of a framework to lay the foundation for a transformative relationship between Jewish and Muslim communities - which he called 'marvellous'.

According to palace, the King has worked for many years to nurture greater understanding between different faiths and communities and to celebrate religious diversity in the UK and Commonwealth.