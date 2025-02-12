 
Prince William receives sad news amid Meghan Markle, Harry's Canada trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in Canada for the Invictus Games last week

February 12, 2025

Prince William has received a sad news amid his estranged brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip to Canada for Invictus Games.

The sad news for Prince William has been disclosed by The Times.

According to the media outlet, the Prince of Wales former flying instructor Zach Stubbings has passed away aged 47.

Flight Sergeant Zach Stubbings died after battling multiple myeloma, a cancer that affects the bone marrow and plasma cells, for years.

Zach Stubbings passing was revealed to The Times by former Navy commander Richard Sutton, who said that he died last month after going into a hospice a few weeks earlier.

Stubbings reportedly trained the future king when the Prince of Wales was based at RAF Valley in Anglesey from 2010 to 2013 flying the search-and-rescue helicopters.

It comes as Prince William’s brother Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle arrived in Canada for the Invictus Games last week.

The Duke and Duchess attended the Invictus Games Welcome Ceremony—the event with a crowd of over 40,000—which featured an emotional flag ceremony carried out by all 23 nations competing in the Games, as well as significant moments of recognizing the First Nations communities for inviting the Games on their sacred land.  

