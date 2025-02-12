 
Geo News

Scarlett Johansson breaks silence over AI video of her calling out Kanye West

Scarlett Johansson has spoken her mind on an AI video of her and other celebrities against Kanye West

By
Web Desk
|

February 12, 2025

Scarlett Johansson has spoken her mind on an AI video of her and other celebrities against Kanye West
Scarlett Johansson has spoken her mind on an AI video of her and other celebrities against Kanye West

Scarlett Johansson is speaking out against the unauthorized use of AI as a deepfake video of her and other Jewish celebrities has gone viral.

Scarlett is urging U.S. legislators to limit the use of AI following the viral video which features Drake, Jerry Seinfeld, Steven Spielberg, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Black, Mila Kunis, Lenny Kravitz, and Adam Sandler.

The video depicts the Jewish celebrities calling out Kanye West over his recent remarks about Jews and urges the audience to "Join the Fight Against Antisemitism."

The Black Widow star released a statement via People and said: "It has been brought to my attention by family members and friends, that an A.I.-generated video featuring my likeness, in response to an antisemitic view, has been circulating online and gaining traction. I am a Jewish woman who has no tolerance for antisemitism or hate speech of any kind. But I also firmly believe that the potential for hate speech multiplied by A.I. is a far greater threat than any one person who takes accountability for it. We must call out the misuse of A.I., no matter its messaging, or we risk losing a hold on reality."

"I have unfortunately been a very public victim of A.I.," she noted, "but the truth is that the threat of A.I. affects each and every one of us."

She added: "There is a 1000-foot wave coming regarding A.I. that several progressive countries, not including the United States, have responded to in a responsible manner. It is terrifying that the U.S. government is paralyzed when it comes to passing legislation that protects all of its citizens against the imminent dangers of A.I."

Ariana Grande breaks silence on a rumour she's secretly married to 'Wicked' star
Ariana Grande breaks silence on a rumour she's secretly married to 'Wicked' star
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get 'meaningful opportunity'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get 'meaningful opportunity'
Prince Harry ‘desperate' to make American dream work amid Royal family's concerns
Prince Harry ‘desperate' to make American dream work amid Royal family's concerns
Catherine, Princess of Wales scared Prince Harry will be ‘trapped' with Meghan
Catherine, Princess of Wales scared Prince Harry will be ‘trapped' with Meghan
Liam Payne tribute: One Direction decide whether to reunite at BRIT Awards
Liam Payne tribute: One Direction decide whether to reunite at BRIT Awards
Renee Zellweger comes to ‘Bridget Jones' defense
Renee Zellweger comes to ‘Bridget Jones' defense
Sabrina Carpenter opens up about her heartbreak inspired album
Sabrina Carpenter opens up about her heartbreak inspired album
Critics get honest about 'Captain America: Brave New World'
Critics get honest about 'Captain America: Brave New World'