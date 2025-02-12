Scarlett Johansson breaks silence over AI video of her calling out Kanye West

Scarlett Johansson has spoken her mind on an AI video of her and other celebrities against Kanye West

Scarlett Johansson is speaking out against the unauthorized use of AI as a deepfake video of her and other Jewish celebrities has gone viral.

Scarlett is urging U.S. legislators to limit the use of AI following the viral video which features Drake, Jerry Seinfeld, Steven Spielberg, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Black, Mila Kunis, Lenny Kravitz, and Adam Sandler.

The video depicts the Jewish celebrities calling out Kanye West over his recent remarks about Jews and urges the audience to "Join the Fight Against Antisemitism."

The Black Widow star released a statement via People and said: "It has been brought to my attention by family members and friends, that an A.I.-generated video featuring my likeness, in response to an antisemitic view, has been circulating online and gaining traction. I am a Jewish woman who has no tolerance for antisemitism or hate speech of any kind. But I also firmly believe that the potential for hate speech multiplied by A.I. is a far greater threat than any one person who takes accountability for it. We must call out the misuse of A.I., no matter its messaging, or we risk losing a hold on reality."

"I have unfortunately been a very public victim of A.I.," she noted, "but the truth is that the threat of A.I. affects each and every one of us."

She added: "There is a 1000-foot wave coming regarding A.I. that several progressive countries, not including the United States, have responded to in a responsible manner. It is terrifying that the U.S. government is paralyzed when it comes to passing legislation that protects all of its citizens against the imminent dangers of A.I."