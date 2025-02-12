Selena Gomez to surprise fans with upcoming project?

Selena Gomez is expected to drop new music ahead of her appearance at the BAFTAs on Sunday, February 14, 2025.

As per reports of The Sun, the 32-year-old star plans to release new music ahead of competing for Best Supporting Actress at the BAFTAs in London for her role in the Netflix film Emilia Perez.

The song is expected to drop on February 14, 2025, as she celebrates Valentine's Day with fiancé Benny Blanco.

Gomez last released My Mind & Me in 2022, a song linked to her documentary of the same name.

While she has delivered several hit singles, such as Love You Like a Love Song, Come & Get It, and Wolves, the singer has hinted that her next album could be her final one.

Despite her achievements in both music and film, the actress-turned-singer recently admitted she feels "a little too old for the pop-star life."

This comes soon after her claims to “just focus on acting” during the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on February 9, 2025.