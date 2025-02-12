King Charles' small gesture will help UK make diplomatic gains

Britain's leading newspaper The Telegraph has published an article on the significance of the British royal family's role in strengthening relations with the United States under Donald Trump.





While highlighting a "string of blunders" by the UK government that "damaged ties with the White House", the Telegraph article describes how King Charles maintained relationship with Trump family after he had left his office and the world leaders had diverted their attention towards Biden.

It also states how Donald Trump's recent meeting with Prince William in Paris could help UK repair its ties with the United States.

"As Trump settles into the White House for a second term, that transatlantic hand of royal friendship between the President, King and, now, Prince William, may come to define the “special relationship” for a new era," read the article.

It adds "The Prince of Wales, described variously by Trump as a “good man”, “really very handsome” and doing a “fantastic job”, is set to be called upon for more presidential charming."

The article says, "The King, one of life’s great letter writers through his decades as Prince of Wales, kept up his personal correspondence with the former president, posting a hand-written missive every now and then to the delight of Trump and his wife Melania."

It says the king was following in the footsteps of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, "who had shown how to keep up a lifelong relationship with US presidents."