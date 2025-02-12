Kim Kardashian left shocked after Kanye West's 'epic betrayal'

Kim Kardashian is worried after Kanye West’s latest 'attack' on Kardashian clan

Kim Kardashian is shocked by Kanye West’s most recent “attack” on her and her family and is afraid of what her ex-husband might do next.

In a now-deleted video, Kanye called out “surgery addicts” and narcissists, which could be interpreted as a dig at the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

According to an insider who spoke to In Touch, the video is “not just an attack on [Kim], it’s an attack on the whole family, they are all upset but Kim is having the toughest time because she has to deal with him and doesn’t know what he might do next.”

“It’s a heinous video and clearly shows that he’s nowhere near ready for peace, which is so awful considering she still has to coparent with him and try to be civil,” the insider explained.

“Not to mention what an epic betrayal it is, after all the years he saw her suffer over cruel rumors about plastic surgery and now he’s jumping in to make it worse,” the tipster continued.

The Kardashians star co-parents kids North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, with Kanye.

“She’s so angry but she can’t say a word against him in front of her kids, because she knows it will upset them, and she’s bound and determined to protect them no matter what,” the source revealed.

“It’s classic Kanye, because he’s been acting all nice lately and she thought things might finally be getting better and then he does this, which is just so hurtful,” the mole noted.

The tipster also noted that while Kanye West is in Japan, Kim Kardashian is still in Los Angeles and bearing the brunt of the media coverage over her ex.

“It’s humiliating and now she can’t stop worrying about what he might do or say next,” they concluded.