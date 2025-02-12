Nicole Kidman sets to make return on Valentine's Day

Nicole Kidman's erotic drama Babygirl is making a return on Valentine's Day in theatres in the U.S.



According to Variety, the makers have decided to re-release the film, which follows the movie's story of a tech CEO (Nicole Kidman) who has an affair with a younger company intern (Harris Dickinson), which turns her life upside down.

Halina Reijn wrote and directed the film, earning over $50 million at the box office when it was released last Decemeber.

Nicole, meanwhile, received rave reviews for her performance, leading her to win the Volpi Cup for Best Actress and the National Board of Review's Best Actress honour. She also earned a nod at the Golden Globes.

She previously opened up about the challenges she faced while preparing for the role in Babygirl.

"The whole thing, actually doing it justice and trying to be open and raw and available each day in every which way to explore. Because the nature of that film, it was either going to be completely vulnerable and exposed, or you were going to be protected, and then the thing wouldn't connect," she told Variety at the time.

"When I met with Halina, and we talked through it, I was just like, 'Just give us a safe space,' and then, 'Please don't make me look like a fool,'" Nicole concluded.