 
Geo News

Nicole Kidman sets to make return on Valentine's Day

'Babygirl' makers' eye Valentine Day to put out Nicole Kidman racy film again

By
Web Desk
|

February 12, 2025

Nicole Kidman sets to make return on Valentines Day
Nicole Kidman sets to make return on Valentine's Day

Nicole Kidman's erotic drama Babygirl is making a return on Valentine's Day in theatres in the U.S.

According to Variety, the makers have decided to re-release the film, which follows the movie's story of a tech CEO (Nicole Kidman) who has an affair with a younger company intern (Harris Dickinson), which turns her life upside down.

Halina Reijn wrote and directed the film, earning over $50 million at the box office when it was released last Decemeber.

Nicole, meanwhile, received rave reviews for her performance, leading her to win the Volpi Cup for Best Actress and the National Board of Review's Best Actress honour. She also earned a nod at the Golden Globes.

She previously opened up about the challenges she faced while preparing for the role in Babygirl.

"The whole thing, actually doing it justice and trying to be open and raw and available each day in every which way to explore. Because the nature of that film, it was either going to be completely vulnerable and exposed, or you were going to be protected, and then the thing wouldn't connect," she told Variety at the time.

"When I met with Halina, and we talked through it, I was just like, 'Just give us a safe space,' and then, 'Please don't make me look like a fool,'" Nicole concluded.

Alec Baldwin shares his love story about his wife
Alec Baldwin shares his love story about his wife
What happened between Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal? video
What happened between Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal?
Sabrina Carpenter reflects on her early music journey
Sabrina Carpenter reflects on her early music journey
Selena Gomez to surprise fans with upcoming project?
Selena Gomez to surprise fans with upcoming project?
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel's biggest regret post DUI arrest revealed
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel's biggest regret post DUI arrest revealed
Miley Cyrus shows signs of softening toward dad Billy Ray Cyrus video
Miley Cyrus shows signs of softening toward dad Billy Ray Cyrus
Cher 'determined' to take things to next level with A.E despite kids' disapproval: Report
Cher 'determined' to take things to next level with A.E despite kids' disapproval: Report
Why did Pete Davidson remove his tattoos?
Why did Pete Davidson remove his tattoos?