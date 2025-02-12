 
Why did Pete Davidson remove his tattoos?

Pete Davidson is the former boyfriend of Kim Kardashian

February 12, 2025

Pete Davidson is removing is his tattoos as part of his efforts to further his acting career. 

The actor said  characters often do not have tattoos in movies and covering his extensive ink for roles can be time-consuming.

According to a report,  Davidson has been undergoing a personal transformation following his sobriety. 

Davidson, the former boyfriend of Kim Kardashian, said he saw himself in the mirror post-sobriety and felt  the need for a change. "I got sober and I saw myself in the mirror, and I was like, 'Nah.' I was like, 'I need to change it up a little bit." 

He has humorously referred to some of these tattoos as being from a "weird time" when he was "a sad boy," suggesting that the removal process is also about moving past those moments.

The comedian said the process of tattoo removal is "horrible" and "worse than getting them," 

Pete Davidson also had several tattoos dedicated to Kim Kardashian during their relationship after the latter's split from Kanye West. 

A tattoo that read "My girl is a lawyer" on his collarbone, referred to Kim Kardashian studying law.

A tattoo with the initials "KNSCP," which stands for Kim, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, representing Kim and her children's initials.

A tattoo that said "Jasmine and Aladdin" with an infinity sign, referencing the "Saturday Night Live" skit where they first kissed and started their relationship.


