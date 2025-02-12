Photo: Cher 'determined' to take things to next level with A.E despite kids' disapproval: Report

Cher is reportedly going strong with her beau Alexander “A.E” Edwards.

According to the latest findings of In Touch, the duo has moved on from a rough patch from in their relationship, but now they want to prioritize their time together.

Dishing candid details about the pair, a source told the outlet, “Cher and A.E. have had their ups and downs, and even added, “but things are going really well right now between them and have been for a while,”

Speaking of the musician, who is also the father to Slash, a source informed the outlet that Cer has given him a free pass to come and stay at her

“He’s actually been a wonderful support through some very tough times,” the tipster continued.

In conclusion, the source remarked, “he’s really stepped up and proven he’s someone she can count on and she wants to show him that by taking this next step.”

Nonetheless, the songstress’ estranged kids Chaz Bono, 55, and Elijah Blue Allman, 48, do not approve of their relationship with A.E.