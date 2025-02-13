 
Jennifer Aniston disapproves of David Schwimmer's new love interest: Report

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston starred together in the iconic sitcom series, 'Friends'

Web Desk
February 13, 2025

Photo: Jennifer Aniston disapproves of David Schwimmer's new love interest: Report

David Schwimmer has recently gone public with his new girlfriend.

Reportedly, the FRIENDS veteran is dating Eliana Jolkovsky, a 29-year-old UCLA medical student.

The duo was recently spotted on a romantic date at Spago in Beverly Hills, bur David’s close pal Jennifer Aniston is reportedly not happy with their relationship, RadarOnline.com.

"Jen can't help meddling, and David means a great deal to her," claimed a source.

The source went on to add, "She doesn't think this is a good match!."

The insider even noted, "He keeps repeating the same mistake over and over, and Jen has watched him lurch from one relationship to another.”

In conclusion, the source remarked, “She doesn't want to see him hurt again and feels he'd be better off with someone his own age."

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston is reportedly working on herself and her sleep schedule amid insomnia struggles.

Speaking of her sleeping struggles, Jennifer recently told Allure, "I really want to love it, and I am sure it wants to love me, but we have had a hard time, especially the last 10, 15 years.”

"It's just hard to shut the brain down, hard to tell the committee to stop talking.”

“I've had to shut the news off,” she revealed. “I've had to give myself boundaries with information. You know what I mean? I've been trying hard to put myself in bed during the week at 10pm, turn everything off and then just sit there and let the world come crashing in.” she continued. 

