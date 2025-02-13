 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Valentine's Day 'planned' amid split rumours

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have separate plans before Valentine’s Day celebrations

Web Desk
February 13, 2025

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on different paths ahead of Valentine’s Day celebrations.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are in separate countries as of now, will spend the special day away from one another.

One source tells The Sun: “This was always planned. Meghan is going home to be with her children.

This comes as Meghan has flown back to America as Prince Harry is staying in Canada for Invictus Games.

“Meghan left the games in Dusseldorf early after five days to go home.

“This is Prince Harry’s event and she is there to support him but this was planned,” they noted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

