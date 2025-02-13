Meghan Markle ‘hates' she is not seen as A-lister in Los Angeles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have not have significant impact on the LA glitz and glam eversince their time in the UK.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, an insider reveals, are not a big deal in Hollywood and the couple significantly ‘hates’ the reality.

Tom Quinn, author of revelatory new book Yes Ma'Am, The Secret Life of Royal Servants, exclusively told Fabulous: “The truth is that Meghan and Harry hate the idea that they aren’t seen as true A-listers in Montecito.

“They will have seen recent surveys published in the American press that claim the couple’s star is on the wane; that people have simply lost interest.”

The insider added: “We leave Harry and Meghan be.

“There are loads of famous people around here so no one bats an eyelid about two more rich people.”