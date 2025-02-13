Meghan Markle brings ‘taste of Invictus' for Archie, Lili from Canada: Photo

Meghan Markle is bringing Invictus Games back to her home with special souvenirs.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has left Prince Harry in Vancouver as she heads back home to her kids, Princess Archie and Princess Lilibet, has received special gifts for the little ones.

Turning to her Instagram Stories, the Duchess shared a number of presents she is taking for her kids featuring chocolates, jerseys with Archie and Lili’s names on it, cookies and fruits.

Meghan lined up the presents for an adorable shot for her fans.

“A taste of Canada and The Invictus for our little ones! Cheering you from home,” Meghan captioned on the photo.

This comes amid separate Valentine’s Day plans for Meghan and Harry.

One source tells The Sun: “This was always planned. Meghan is going home to be with her children.

“Meghan left the games in Dusseldorf early after five days to go home.



“This is Prince Harry’s event and she is there to support him but this was planned,” they noted.