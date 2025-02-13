 
Geo News

Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson criticize fans for booing Taylor Swift

The NFL reporter witnessed the booing firsthand and talked about it on her podcast

By
Web Desk
|

February 13, 2025

Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson criticize fans for booing Taylor Swift
Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson criticize fans for booing Taylor Swift

Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson reacted to the crowd at the Super Bowl booing Taylor Swift.

The 35-year-old pop star received support from the sports commentators after getting a not-so-good welcome from Philadelphia Eagles fans when she attended the championship game to watch her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Sunday, February 9, in New Orleans.

“I feel bad for the most famous, amazing woman in the world who f****** gets booed at the Super Bowl,” Andrews said on the latest episode of her podcast Calm Down With Erin and Charissa.

“Get out of here!” she added.

Meanwhile understanding the Eagles fan's point of view Thomspson expressed her love for Swift.

“I love the fandom. Eagles are proud fans,” she said. “They are gonna hate her on that day because you’re rooting for your team.”

However the sports reporter continued to admire the pair for gracefully handling the situation, “She handles everything so well. And so does Travis. He handles this so well," said Thompson.

Kate Hudson reveals ONE most joyful moment of her life
Kate Hudson reveals ONE most joyful moment of her life
Ty Dolla $ign speaks out on Kanye West's shocking posts?
Ty Dolla $ign speaks out on Kanye West's shocking posts?
Kim Kardashian finds Kanye West's thinly veiled jibes 'humiliating:' Source
Kim Kardashian finds Kanye West's thinly veiled jibes 'humiliating:' Source
'The Batman' star shares major tease about sequel
'The Batman' star shares major tease about sequel
Kim Kardashian bound to protect kids amid Kanye West's antics: Source
Kim Kardashian bound to protect kids amid Kanye West's antics: Source
Drake reacts to ex-Serena Williams dance moves at Super Bowl
Drake reacts to ex-Serena Williams dance moves at Super Bowl
Jordan LeVeck who famously defended Taylor Swift becomes social media star
Jordan LeVeck who famously defended Taylor Swift becomes social media star
Steven Spielberg's approach to child actors revealed
Steven Spielberg's approach to child actors revealed